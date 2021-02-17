Advertisement

Virginia individual income tax filing season is underway

(KSFY)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Taxpayers in Virginia can begin to file their individual income tax returns.

It takes up to four weeks to process an electronically-filed return and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.

The Virginia General Assembly is continuing to make decisions about the state’s conformity to the federal tax code, although Virginia Tax has started processing returns.

That means some taxpayers, depending on their situation, may need to file an amended return once those questions are resolved.

Here are some steps you can take to help make sure your return and refund aren’t delayed:

  • Gather all W-2s, 1099s and other withholding information before filing your return;
  • New this year: Because Virginia’s tax laws changed, you may receive a 1099-K form if a third-party settlement organization paid you $600 or more in a taxable year. Money received as a contractor/gig worker must be reported as income;
  • Include your Virginia driver’s license or Virginia identification card number on your return. Returns that don’t have that information won’t be rejected, but providing it helps get the return processed more quickly;
  • Be sure the spelling of your name(s), Social Security number(s) and all calculations are correct; and
  • If you moved since you filed your last return, use your current address.

For secure, online self-service you can create and log onto an online individual account. This allows you to track your return or refund.

You can also check the status of your refund by calling 804.367.2486, or using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire officials respond to a potential bomb threat at Merck
Police activity at Merck on Tuesday
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose
At the start of October, the theater had reopened to the public for some showings before...
The sequel you’ve been waiting for: Regal Cinemas to return to Harrisonburg
Alexis Murphy
Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Remains of Alexis Murphy found
Virginia man accused of killing woman, dumping body in river

Latest News

Church in Edinburg supports students through a new program
Church in Edinburg supports students through a new program
A new name change will be decided officially this summer.
Lord Fairfax Community College changes name
Local hardware store warns against waiting to get supplies for storm
Local hardware store warns against waiting to get supplies for storm
Lunsford said the committee is just in the beginning stages and will begin to speak with...
Town of Elkton creates solar committee