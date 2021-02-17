Virginia individual income tax filing season is underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Taxpayers in Virginia can begin to file their individual income tax returns.

It takes up to four weeks to process an electronically-filed return and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.

The Virginia General Assembly is continuing to make decisions about the state’s conformity to the federal tax code, although Virginia Tax has started processing returns.

That means some taxpayers, depending on their situation, may need to file an amended return once those questions are resolved.

Here are some steps you can take to help make sure your return and refund aren’t delayed:

Gather all W-2s, 1099s and other withholding information before filing your return;

New this year: Because Virginia’s tax laws changed, you may receive a 1099-K form if a third-party settlement organization paid you $600 or more in a taxable year. Money received as a contractor/gig worker must be reported as income;

Include your Virginia driver’s license or Virginia identification card number on your return. Returns that don’t have that information won’t be rejected, but providing it helps get the return processed more quickly;

Be sure the spelling of your name(s), Social Security number(s) and all calculations are correct; and

If you moved since you filed your last return, use your current address.

For secure, online self-service you can create and log onto an online individual account. This allows you to track your return or refund.

You can also check the status of your refund by calling 804.367.2486, or using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website.

