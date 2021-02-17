Advertisement

West Virginia AG warns of price gouging in snow emergency

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s attorney general is warning against price gouging during a state of emergency that took effect on Tuesday due to winter weather.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in four western counties where an ice storm caused tens of thousands of power outages and knocked trees onto roads.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office says price gouging laws in the state prohibit any person, business or contractor from raising the price of certain items by more than 10% of their listed price 10 days before the emergency took effect. That includes any “food items, essential consumer items and emergency supplies,” according to his office.

