Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flu activity is at its lowest in years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the first week of February, just four people tested positive for flu.

The CDC says only 189 tests submitted to its surveillance program have come back positive this season.

It hasn’t been this low since they started collecting data in 2005, the agency said.

The CDC says it’s possible coronavirus mitigation efforts have kept the virus at bay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Murphy
Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Remains of Alexis Murphy found
At the start of October, the theater had reopened to the public for some showings before...
The sequel you’ve been waiting for: Regal Cinemas to return to Harrisonburg
Police and fire officials respond to a potential bomb threat at Merck
Police activity at Merck on Tuesday
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose
Andy West of Fishersville was among the contestents vying to be the iconic show's champion.
Fishersville man is the latest ‘Jeopardy!’ champion

Latest News

President Joe Biden's White House is focused on immigration reform.
White House announces sweeping immigration reform bill
Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on
Bob Dole says he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
VHSL Basketball State Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 17
VHSL Basketball State Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 17
FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Lawmakers face off with GameStop saga’s key players
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas outages below half-million but water crisis persists