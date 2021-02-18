Advertisement

Experts: Gulf freeze may boost gas prices, but only briefly

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A deep freeze in the Gulf state region and beyond that killed dozens of people, left millions without power and jeopardized drinking water systems also forced as many as 11 refineries offline.

The resulting capacity cuts could drive gas prices up by about 10 to 20 cents per gallon, said Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst at the travel app GasBuddy.

The national average for a gallon of gas is currently between $2.54 and $2.57, meaning prices could rise to around $2.75 per gallon fairly quickly.

Fortunately, it shouldn’t last long, assuming refineries are running at full strength when the weather normalizes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Murphy
Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Remains of Alexis Murphy found
At the start of October, the theater had reopened to the public for some showings before...
The sequel you’ve been waiting for: Regal Cinemas to return to Harrisonburg
Andy West of Fishersville was among the contestents vying to be the iconic show's champion.
Fishersville man is the latest ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose
Police and fire officials respond to a potential bomb threat at Merck
Police activity at Merck on Tuesday

Latest News

LIVE: NASA Perseverance rover Mars landing
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas power outages below 500,000 but water woes persists
According to VDH, winter weather across the country is causing delays in vaccine distribution.
Winter weather causes delays in vaccine shipments for Virginia
A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call