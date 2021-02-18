Fishersville man is the latest Jeopardy champion

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A Shenandoah Valley man appeared on Wednesday night’s Jeopardy and won.

Andy West of Fishersville is the latest champion on the hit television program.

West went into Final Jeopardy with $13,800. While he did not have the correct response to the last answer in the Final Jeopardy category, he won with $1,999.

It’s been a dream come true for West, a local medical information officer, to appear on iconic show.

“Years and years ago in high school, I was on a local battle of the brains team down in Richmond and ever since then, it’s been something that every now and then, you think, ‘Oh, I could try and be on Jeopardy,” West said. “It’s a lot of easier playing on your couch. I can tell you that.”

West auditioned online and got a call around Thanksgiving to be on the program. He flew to Jeopardy’s studios in California. However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there was no studio audience.

Following the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek, famed Jeopardy winner Ken Jennings served as guest host.

West said Jennings made everyone feel comfortable.

“I think people are still adjusting, people at Jeopardy and obviously people who watch it, to not having Alex and I think Ken did a really good job of trying to fill that void without taking anything away from Alex’s role in Jeopardy,” West said.

Is Andy West just beginning a winning streak? Find out by watching Jeopardy weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WHSV-TV.

