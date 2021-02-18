Hotels prepare for impacts of winter weather

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — With heavy snow and ice also comes the potential for power outages and possibly needing a warm place to sleep.

Thankfully, there really weren’t any power outages reported across the Valley Thursday, but Dominion workers were in town staying at local hotels, ready to get to work if the lights did go out.

The Fairfield Inn in Staunton said they are completely full, housing Dominion workers until Monday unless conditions improve before then.

Perry Fridley, the owner of Waynesboro’s Days Inn and Best Western, said they’re also housing people with Dominion, but they do have some room if there are others looking to get out of the cold.

“We have to provide lodging for people that may have lost power or people that need to get off the road. It’s not a time to worry about what your rates are. We’re really, really proud that we’ve never raised our rates,” Fridley said.

Fridley said while they do not have generators that can power the entire facility, he said they haven’t really ever had to deal with losing power.

They prepare for an increase in bookings whenever winter weather hits, starting with making sure employees are safe.

“Being a hotel, we have the ability to house our staff here. That way we don’t have to worry about staff coming, getting to and getting home, so their safety is the first thing, and we can put them up here and then that way we can still serve the public,” Fridley said.

If you experience a power-outage or come across a downed power line, you should report it immediately.

For Dominion customers, that number is 866-366-4357.

SVEC customers can call 800-234-7832.

Harrisonburg Electric customers should call 540-434-5361.

And if you do lose power and need a place to stay, it’s best to call ahead and make sure the hotel does have power.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.