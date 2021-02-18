Icy roads tonight and a chilly weekend ahead

(WHSV) - A cold start to the weekend lies ahead before improvements next week.

THURSDAY: Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the impacts from snow, sleet, and ice. The majority of the precipitation has fallen. Anything for the rest of the day will be spotty but there will be slick roads.

Reports from Thursday (whsv)

Temperatures remain in the 20s for the rest of the day. While some main roads have improved, there is still a lot of sleet and ice around, and areas that had the most snow still have some snow covered roads.

WHY SO MUCH SLEET? The reason many areas had more sleet and little to now snow was because of temperatures a few thousand feet above the ground. It was a matter of 1-2° at about 4,000-6,000′ above the ground. That small difference in temperatures was enough to melt the snow that fell. Because of the temperatures being so cold closer to the ground, that refroze into sleet. This is why we had explained how challenging this forecast could be and that one or two degrees may make a difference, and it did. Remember a winter storm is more than just a snow number. It’s timing, details, impact.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold with temperatures remaining in the 20s. There can be patchy freezing drizzle but it will be more spotty. Areas of fog and low visibility. Slick and icy roads as temperatures remain below freezing, roads turn much slicker after sunset. The round two should be more of a spotty mix but this is not going to be widespread, more spotty and probably a mix of everything. Timing would be early to mix evening. Then as colder air swings in overnight, this will lead to snow showers across the Alleghenies. We can’t rule out a few snow squalls moving east across the rest of the Potomac Highlands or the Shenandoah VAlley. Best chance would be northern areas.

FRIDAY: Some roads will still be slick and icy in the morning, especially untreated and roads that haven’t been cleared. Fog and low visibility early. A cold start with temperatures in the 20s with clouds. Staying mostly cloudy and cold for the day. High temperatures once again staying in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s, so there will be some melting. Snow showers will continue for the Allegheny mountains with several inches of additional snow. Decreasing clouds into the evening. That sets the stage for bitterly cold temperatures. Lows in the low to mid teens. Residual ice at night.

SATURDAY: Bone-chilling cold to begin the weekend as temperatures will be starting in the teens. Snow continues for the Alleghenies and tapers off by mid afternoon. Elsewhere, we’ll see plenty of sunshine for the day but it’s going to stay cold with highs near 30 for much of the area. Our West Virginia locations will likely see more clouds, but still a few peeks of sunshine. Then as we go into the overnight hours, yet another frigid night in store for the area as low temperatures drop into the low teens.

SUNDAY: Another frigid start to the day today as temperatures climb through the teens into the 20s early. A fair amount of sunshine again for the day with a few more clouds around. Near-average temperatures today, as we climb into the upper 30s. Turning cloudy for the night. Evening temperatures will fall back into the 30s before eventually dropping to the upper 20s for the overnight. A cold night, but not as frigid.

MONDAY: Right now we’re looking at another winter event- I know. This is going to be much quicker. At this point it looks like snow with a wintry mix but a short duration. We’ll be able to narrow down timing better in the next few days. Highs eventually near 40 but a chilly day. With a wintry mix be aware there can be some slick spots on roads.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. We’ll see more sunshine today amidst a few clouds, and it’ll be another cool and nice afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

