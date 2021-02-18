Advertisement

More small business loans available for those in Page, Shenandoah Counties

Microloans are available for as little as $500, up to $50,000, based on the needs of each small...
Microloans are available for as little as $500, up to $50,000, based on the needs of each small business.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The second round of U.S. Small Business Administration microloans are available for small businesses that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to People Incorporated of Virginia.

In 2020, People Inc. and SPA helped keep more than 50 local businesses keep their doors open.

Microloans are available for as little as $500 and up to $50,000, based on the needs of each small business. Terms of as little as seven months or up to six years are available. SBA loans can be made to as many businesses which qualify.

Rachel Fogg, with People Inc. of Virginia, said to find out if you apply, just call give the People Inc. lenders a call at (833) 437-0115.

“Our lenders will really walk them through the process, let them know if they qualify, and what their options are,” Fogg said. “If that works out, we send them an application, work with them through the details and typically, we’re done with the process in a couple of weeks.”

SBA will help borrowers make payments on any qualifying loan closed between Feb. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2021, Fogg said.

They are available to small businesses located in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County, and Warren County.

For more information on People Inc. of Virginia, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Murphy
Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Remains of Alexis Murphy found
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose
At the start of October, the theater had reopened to the public for some showings before...
The sequel you’ve been waiting for: Regal Cinemas to return to Harrisonburg
Police and fire officials respond to a potential bomb threat at Merck
Police activity at Merck on Tuesday
Virginia man accused of killing woman, dumping body in river

Latest News

Cestari Country Store in Augusta Springs
Cestari Country Store opens in Augusta Springs, owner says wool is once again king
Town of Elkton creates solar committee
Town of Elkton creates solar committee
Northam introduces COVID-19 call center, discusses pre-registration website in briefing Wednesday
Northam introduces COVID-19 call center, discusses pre-registration website in briefing Wednesday
Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Remains of Alexis Murphy found
Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Remains of Alexis Murphy found