Officials: Two arrested in relation to drug possession, intent to distribute

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reports two Baltimore, MD residents were arrested in Shenandoah County on February 17 as a result of an ongoing criminal investigation.

According to a press release from the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, Kevin Terriell Cloude, 34, of Baltimore, MD, and Jasmine Rolynn Matthews, 32, of Middle River, MD, were arrested by officials and each charged with one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one count of Transporting more than one ounce of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance into the Commonwealth and one count of Conspiracy.

Officials say during the investigation, task force officers received credible information Cloude and Matthews were traveling from Baltimore, MD to the Shenandoah Valley and selling large quantities of fentanyl.

On Wednesday, February 17, an undercover Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officer contacted Cloude and arranged to purchase an amount of fentanyl and crack cocaine, the press release says.

Officials say Cloude agreed to travel from Baltimore to the Budget Inn in Shenandoah County to deliver the drugs.

The press release says when Cloude and Matthews arrived at the Budget Inn, they were arrested, and officers seized approximately 200 capsules of fentanyl, nine grams of crack cocaine and approximately $1,000 that was in their possession at the time of their arrest.

