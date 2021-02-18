Advertisement

Sen. Manchin to talk with advocates of $15 wage

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Feb. 18, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is set to meet virtually with activists who want to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour through Congress’ next pandemic relief package.

Manchin has said he opposes raising the minimum wage through the proposal, which has advanced in the U.S. House.

He will discuss the matter with the Poor People’s Campaign on Thursday morning. The advocates plan a press conference afterward.

