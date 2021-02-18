Advertisement

Toyota to increase assembly capacity at West Virginia plant

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, W.Va. (AP) — Toyota is investing an additional $210 million at a West Virginia plant that will bring 100 new jobs.

Toyota says it will upgrade equipment and machinery for existing six-cylinder engine production while increasing assembly capacity of its four-cylinder engine line at the plant in Buffalo, West Virginia. The Japanese automaker expects to complete the upgrades and job hirings by the second half of 2022.

The new jobs will establish a third shift at the plant due to a significant increase in Rav4 engine production. The plant will assemble an additional 5,900 engines per month.

