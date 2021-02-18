UVA Health’s GERI-PaL program receives high honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health System is receiving high honors for a program used to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and reduce mortality when outbreaks occur.

The Geriatric Engagement and Resource Integration for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Facilities, also known as GERI-PaL, was named a runner up in the 2021 Health Quality Innovators of the Year Awards.

The program brings specialists from UVA and other healthcare communities together to treat patients in real-time by using teleheath services.

Dr. Laurie Archbald-Pannone, the program’s lead physician, said the program allowed physicians to better help those who are the most vulnerable to the disease.

“I think one thing we’ve learned from COVID-19 is to be flexible, to be humble and to be adaptable. And what we did with this program was bring together people to first listen and then respond in ways that are helpful, which I think is a helpful model moving forward in building these collaborations forward,” Archbald-Pannone said.

Studies show the program helped greatly reduce mortality rates among high-risk individuals in long-term care facilities.

