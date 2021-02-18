Advertisement

VADOC: More than half of inmates, staff received COVID-19 vaccine so far

(WCJB)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — More than 50 percent of inmates with the Virginia Department of Corrections have received a COVID-19 vaccine, a press release from the Department of Corrections (VADOC) said on Thursday.

VADOC also reports more than half of its staff have also received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The press release says medical staff at VADOC have been working with the Virginia Department of Health to administer the vaccines, and the facility has also started an education campaign to help inmates make informed decisions about the vaccine, which is voluntary.

VADOC says more than 13,000 inmates and more than 6,000 staff have received the first of two Moderna COVID-19 doses, and approximately 3,000 individuals have received their second dose of the vaccine.

VADOC says the average daily inmate population in January was 23,811.

“Vaccinating DOC staff and inmates makes the whole community safer,” said Virginia Department of Corrections Director Harold Clarke in the press release. “Not only are our staff going into the community each day, but sometimes people forget that if an inmate gets very sick with COVID and has to be hospitalized, that inmate is occupying a community hospital bed. Inmates are a part of their local communities.”

Deloitte, a global consulting firm, along with members of the University of Virginia’s infectious disease team, are also assisting VADOC with a strategy for vaccine rollout and deployment.

