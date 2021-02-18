VDOT urges motorists to use caution Thursday night, into early Friday morning

CULPEPER, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Culpeper District is warning the community that roads may be slick overnight and into Friday morning, so remain cautious while driving.

VDOT says some major roads are still wet with some isolated patches of snow and sleet on the road surface.

Crews will be treating secondary roads and neighborhood streets, which remain covered with snow and sleet. Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing until mid-Friday morning.

VDOT urges motorists to continue to delay non-essential travel overnight and early Friday morning, but those who must travel should:

Clear your vehicle of all snow and ice, including the roof.

Give plows room to work and stay back from VDOT trucks and crews.

Drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing the following distance.

Brake gently, as it takes longer to stop in snow and ice.

Stay in control by making smooth, precise movements with the steering wheel and anticipate lane changes, turns and curves well in advance.

To stay up to date with road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley, visit 511virginia.org.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.