VDOT warns of hazardous road conditions Thursday morning

(WDBJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation continues to urge members of the community to avoid travel if possible on Thursday morning due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports all roads including interstates and primary routes are in moderate condition, which means that snow, ice or slush covers a major portion of the roadway.

VDOT says crews and contractors will continue to plow and treat roads throughout the day. VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes.

VDOT reports the following road conditions as of 11 a.m. on Thursday:

Interstate 64: Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties

Interstate 66: Moderate conditions in Warren County

Interstate 81: Moderate conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties

Primary roads: Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties

Secondary roads: Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties

To stay updated with VDOT throughout the day, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

