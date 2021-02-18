Advertisement

VHSL Basketball State Tournaments

Local basketball teams are participating in the VHSL basketball state tournaments.
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local basketball teams are participating in the VHSL basketball state tournaments.

BOYS

Class 2

Semifinal - Wednesday, February 17

East Rockingham 85, King William 60

Championship - Sunday, February 21

East Rockingham at Raford/Union - TBA

GIRLS

Class 3

Semifinal - Wednesday, February 17

Spotswood 52, Carroll County 45

Championship - Saturday, February 20

George Mason at Spotswood - 7 p.m.

Class 2

Semifinal - Wednesday, February 17

Luray 82, King William 23

Championship - Saturday, February 20

Luray at Gate City - 7 p.m.

Class 1

Semifinal - Wednesday, February 171

Riverheads 60, Mathews 39

Championship - Saturday, February 20

Riverheads at Honaker/George Wythe - TBA

