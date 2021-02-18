VHSL Basketball State Tournaments
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local basketball teams are participating in the VHSL basketball state tournaments.
BOYS
Class 2
Semifinal - Wednesday, February 17
East Rockingham 85, King William 60
Championship - Sunday, February 21
East Rockingham at Raford/Union - TBA
GIRLS
Class 3
Semifinal - Wednesday, February 17
Spotswood 52, Carroll County 45
Championship - Saturday, February 20
George Mason at Spotswood - 7 p.m.
Class 2
Semifinal - Wednesday, February 17
Luray 82, King William 23
Championship - Saturday, February 20
Luray at Gate City - 7 p.m.
Class 1
Semifinal - Wednesday, February 171
Riverheads 60, Mathews 39
Championship - Saturday, February 20
Riverheads at Honaker/George Wythe - TBA
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.