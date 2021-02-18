Virginia man charged with attacking officers at US Capitol

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last month.

FBI agents arrested Jonathan Gennaro Mellis, 34, at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Tuesday. A federal magistrate judge ordered Mellis, also known as Jon Gennaro, to be detained in jail until a remote court hearing on Friday.

In a court filing, an FBI agent said video footage from a police body camera showed Mellis and other people using sticks and other items as weapons to assault officers who were protecting the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.