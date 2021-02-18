Advertisement

Virginia man charged with attacking officers at US Capitol

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Virginian-Pilot and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last month.

FBI agents arrested Jonathan Gennaro Mellis, 34, at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Tuesday. A federal magistrate judge ordered Mellis, also known as Jon Gennaro, to be detained in jail until a remote court hearing on Friday.

In a court filing, an FBI agent said video footage from a police body camera showed Mellis and other people using sticks and other items as weapons to assault officers who were protecting the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

