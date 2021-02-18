VSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Powhatan Co.

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in Powhatan County on Wednesday, February 17, at 8:27 p.m.

Virginia State Police (VSP) say officials responded to a crash in the 1400 block of Route 60 (Anderson Highway).

VSP says a preliminary investigation reveals that a 2018 Nissan Altima was headed west on Route 60 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail.

Officials say the driver, identified as Evan M. Howard Berry, 28, of Fishersville, exited the vehicle and stepped into the left travel lane, where he was struck by a 2013 Ford Edge. VSP reports Berry succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the Edge, a 44-year-old female, remained at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt and was reportedly not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.