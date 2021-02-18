Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Powhatan Co.

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in Powhatan County on Wednesday, February 17, at 8:27 p.m.

Virginia State Police (VSP) say officials responded to a crash in the 1400 block of Route 60 (Anderson Highway).

VSP says a preliminary investigation reveals that a 2018 Nissan Altima was headed west on Route 60 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail.

Officials say the driver, identified as Evan M. Howard Berry, 28, of Fishersville, exited the vehicle and stepped into the left travel lane, where he was struck by a 2013 Ford Edge. VSP reports Berry succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the Edge, a 44-year-old female, remained at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt and was reportedly not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Murphy
Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Remains of Alexis Murphy found
At the start of October, the theater had reopened to the public for some showings before...
The sequel you’ve been waiting for: Regal Cinemas to return to Harrisonburg
Andy West of Fishersville was among the contestents vying to be the iconic show's champion.
Fishersville man is the latest ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose
Staunton High School Cheerleaders in 2019.
Gov. Northam increases spectator limits for outdoor sporting events in Virginia

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health’s GERI-PaL program receives high honors
Evening weather 2/18/2021
Evening weather 2/18/2021
Students at UVA
UVA trying to manage a surge in COVID-19 cases
Power lines in Waynesboro.
Hotels prepare for impacts of winter weather