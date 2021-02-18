Winter storm power outage preparations in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As some power companies are still working on restoring electricity after last weekend’s ice storm, Feb. 13, 2021, more outages are expected today, Feb. 18. But, crews in the area say they are prepared to respond.

“They’ve worked long hours, but our line workers are the best in the business and they are ready for the challenge,” said Jeremy Slayton of Dominion Energy.

“They’ve had all the training they need to handle storms and coordinate efforts and so they’re ready to respond,” said Preston Knight of SVEC. “I guess it is helpful for practice sake they’ve had some practice here with some outages this year already.”

Both Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy say, ice is always the main problem when it comes to these storms. Heavy snow and ice weigh down tree limbs and powerlines, causes them to break and fall. But, both companies say once the conditions are safe for workers, they get out there quickly to get power back on for their customers.

If you experience a power outage or come across a downed power line, you should report it immediately.

Dominion customers should call: (866) 366-4357

SVEC customers should call: (800) 234-7832

Harrisonburg Electric customers should call: (540) 434-5361

In case of a power outage, power companies want you to be prepared. Some supplies you should have on hand include:

- Flashlights and blankets

- Plenty of food and water

- Blankets or sleeping bags

- First-aid kit and any medication you need if you have a health concern

- COVID-19 PPE if you need to leave the house

Once conditions are safe, restoration crews will address outages. Jeremy Slayton with Dominion Energy says, patience is key.

“We understand and we know nobody wants to be without power because electricity is so important to us these days with everyone working from home or going to school from home,” Slayton said. “So we are, our crews are focused to make sure that when they’re out there, they can get the power back on as soon as possible.”

If you come across a downed powerline, do not go near it. The wires are usually still live and can electrocute you if you get too close.

Just call your provider and crews will be on the way.

