Winter weather causes delays in vaccine shipments for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to VDH, winter weather across the country is causing delays in vaccine distribution for the commonwealth.

Virginia will see a delay in the delivery of approximately 106,800 doses, due to distribution channels in the Midwest and elsewhere that are currently shut down.

Multiple vaccination events in the state that were scheduled for the next few days have already been postponed.

VDH expects shipments to resume as normal once the severe weather ends.

