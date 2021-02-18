Advertisement

WVa House OKs bill to allow private school savings accountsdline

(WSAZ)
By John Raby and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has advanced a bill to allow publicly funded savings accounts for students to attend private schools.

The bill passed despite vehement opposition from Democrats and educators that the move would be costly, unnecessary and discriminatory.

The bill now goes to the Senate. It would give parents the option to use public funding to send their children to private schools. Private and homeschooled students would be allowed to participate, pushing the cost to the state to more than $100 million annually.

Most private schools in the state are Christian. Protections for students against discrimination based on religion and LGBT status were rejected in the bill.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Murphy
Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Remains of Alexis Murphy found
At the start of October, the theater had reopened to the public for some showings before...
The sequel you’ve been waiting for: Regal Cinemas to return to Harrisonburg
Andy West of Fishersville was among the contestents vying to be the iconic show's champion.
Fishersville man is the latest ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose
Staunton High School Cheerleaders in 2019.
Gov. Northam increases spectator limits for outdoor sporting events in Virginia

Latest News

VDOT urges motorists to use caution Thursday night, into early Friday morning
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond typically enrolls over 33,000 students, though...
VCU to offer in-person classes starting March 4
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Toyota to increase assembly capacity at West Virginia plant
VHHA: Va. hospitals have administered more than 659,000 vaccine doses so far