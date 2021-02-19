Advertisement

ACSO: Juveniles found Thursday reported missing again Friday

Anthony P. Hunt, Jr. and Madison E. Snead
Anthony P. Hunt, Jr. and Madison E. Snead(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of missing juveniles. The two were reported missing earlier this week and found shortly after.

Anthony P. Hunt Jr., 16, of Grottoes and Madison E. Snead, 15, of Craigsville were originally reported by the sheriff’s office as runaways on Wednesday, February 17, but were safely found shortly after midnight on Thursday, February 18.

On Friday, February 19, officials took to Facebook to ask for the public’s assistance once more in locating the two juveniles.

Runaway Juveniles/Endangered The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating...

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Friday, February 19, 2021

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says the two were last seen at their respective homes on Friday, February 19. Hunt is reported to be 6′2″ and 246 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Snead is reported to be 5′6″ and 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

The two are believed to be together, and Hunt is believed to be operating a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with lime green trim and VA tags VYN-6331. The Jeep has a Creek Squad sticker on the back window.

Officials say Snead has a medical condition that requires she take prescribed medication, and therefore is entered as endangered.

If anyone has information regarding the two juveniles, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy West of Fishersville was among the contestents vying to be the iconic show's champion.
Fishersville man is the latest ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
Power outage threats as Winter storm rolls in.
Winter storm power outage preparations in Virginia
Staunton High School Cheerleaders in 2019.
Gov. Northam increases spectator limits for outdoor sporting events in Virginia
Cestari Country Store in Augusta Springs
Cestari Country Store opens in Augusta Springs, owner says wool is once again king
File image
Officials: Two arrested in relation to drug possession, intent to distribute

Latest News

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged assault
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech will dissolve Student Government Association
Doris J. Sawyer, 36, of Staunton
Police charge Staunton individual for alleged involvement in larcenies, frauds
In this Feb. 2, 2021, photo, Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase and Republican gubernatorial candidate,...
Judge dismisses Amanda Chase lawsuit over nominating contest