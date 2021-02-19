ACSO: Juveniles found Thursday reported missing again Friday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of missing juveniles. The two were reported missing earlier this week and found shortly after.

Anthony P. Hunt Jr., 16, of Grottoes and Madison E. Snead, 15, of Craigsville were originally reported by the sheriff’s office as runaways on Wednesday, February 17, but were safely found shortly after midnight on Thursday, February 18.

On Friday, February 19, officials took to Facebook to ask for the public’s assistance once more in locating the two juveniles.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says the two were last seen at their respective homes on Friday, February 19. Hunt is reported to be 6′2″ and 246 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Snead is reported to be 5′6″ and 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

The two are believed to be together, and Hunt is believed to be operating a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with lime green trim and VA tags VYN-6331. The Jeep has a Creek Squad sticker on the back window.

Officials say Snead has a medical condition that requires she take prescribed medication, and therefore is entered as endangered.

If anyone has information regarding the two juveniles, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

