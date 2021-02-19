Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged assault

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance regarding an alleged assault that occurred on Monday, February 15.

Officials say the incident occurred at Landings Apartments located at 20 Landings Lane in Weyers Cave.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was reported that a man was sitting outside, waiting for a ride in the area of building 32, when an unidentified white male approached him, allegedly assaulted him and left.

Officials say the suspect is described as a white male, 6′2″ and 185 pounds. The subject was also wearing a black hoodie with the hood up.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you can contact Investigator Chad Marshall at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

