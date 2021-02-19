Advertisement

BBB warns people about tax scams when filing for 2020

(CNN)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Now that tax season has begun, it’s vital to be vigilant for any tax scams or tricks that could come with the 2020 filings.

Julie Wheeler with the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia says there are few things to keep your finances safe.

  • File as early as you can.

“This will keep a crook from using your social security number to file a fraudulent return,” Wheeler explained.

  • Ask the IRS for a personalized pin for your return.

“That will protect you from someone else filing your return.”

  • If you receive any unusual correspondence in the mail from the IRS, reach out to them and confirm.

“If it is from the IRS you definitely want to do this because that means that someone is trying to file a return using your social security number. They are confirming based on the previous address of that social security number,” Wheeler added.

  • If you are using a paid preparer, make sure to do your research.

“Realize that it is unethical if someone offers to charge you based on the amount of refund get you or promise you some significant refund without looking at your information, that is not ethical when filing a tax return,” Wheeler said. “You are probably going to end up with a return that is not accurate.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy West of Fishersville was among the contestents vying to be the iconic show's champion.
Fishersville man is the latest ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
Power outage threats as Winter storm rolls in.
Winter storm power outage preparations in Virginia
Staunton High School Cheerleaders in 2019.
Gov. Northam increases spectator limits for outdoor sporting events in Virginia
Cestari Country Store in Augusta Springs
Cestari Country Store opens in Augusta Springs, owner says wool is once again king
File image
Officials: Two arrested in relation to drug possession, intent to distribute

Latest News

JMU football opens 2021 spring season Saturday
JMU football opens 2021 spring season Saturday
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week - Josh Alt (Pendleton County)
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week - Josh Alt (Pendleton County)
Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Prayers for TR: Dad provides updates on son’s recovery
No ditching the mask just yet post-vaccine, UVA infectious disease expert says