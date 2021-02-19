BBB warns people about tax scams when filing for 2020

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Now that tax season has begun, it’s vital to be vigilant for any tax scams or tricks that could come with the 2020 filings.

Julie Wheeler with the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia says there are few things to keep your finances safe.

File as early as you can.

“This will keep a crook from using your social security number to file a fraudulent return,” Wheeler explained.

Ask the IRS for a personalized pin for your return.

“That will protect you from someone else filing your return.”

If you receive any unusual correspondence in the mail from the IRS, reach out to them and confirm.

“If it is from the IRS you definitely want to do this because that means that someone is trying to file a return using your social security number. They are confirming based on the previous address of that social security number,” Wheeler added.

If you are using a paid preparer, make sure to do your research.

“Realize that it is unethical if someone offers to charge you based on the amount of refund get you or promise you some significant refund without looking at your information, that is not ethical when filing a tax return,” Wheeler said. “You are probably going to end up with a return that is not accurate.”

