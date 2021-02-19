Advertisement

‘Clean cars’ bill clears major hurdle in Virginia Senate

An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum where Virginia State...
An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum where Virginia State Senators are meeting for their 2021 legislative session in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Virginia lawmakers are considering final passage for a bill that aims to reduce carbon pollution by getting more electric vehicles on the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that aims to reduce carbon pollution in part by getting more zero-emission vehicles on the road has cleared a key hurdle in the Virginia Senate.

The measure is a top priority this year for environmental advocates. It would require that starting in 2024, a certain percentage of new passenger vehicles sold by manufacturers be electric or hybrid-electric.

The bill is advancing along with several related pieces of legislation, including a measure that would spend public money on rebates for electric vehicle purchasers.

The measure now goes back to the House, which must approve changes the Senate made before it can go to Gov. Ralph Northam.

