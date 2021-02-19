Former WHSV reporter on conditions in Texas after 205 hours below freezing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Texas has experienced a prolonged outbreak of extreme cold, snow and ice. What made this outbreak so bad was not just how cold it has been, but also how long this has lasted.
In fact the weather team at KWTX just confirmed a new record length with temperatures at or below freezing. For comparison the record for both Dale Enterprise (Harrisonburg) and Staunton is 360 hours. Being at or below freezing for more than 8 days for Texas is impressive, and not in a good way.
WHSV’s former reporter Hannah Hall now is a reporter at our sister station KWTX in Waco, Texas. She spoke with Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz on the conditions in Texas and the biggest challenges.
This was a forecasted event. Meteorologists knew it was going to be extreme cold, and record breaking cold all throughout the Plains, and the deep south. No one could foresee the catastrophic impacts.
Some of the record cold temperatures across the country:
On Friday, February 19, you can see the impact of the snow cover. All areas in white where you can see terrain features, rivers and lakes- that’s all snow cover. That’s throughout the Great Plains, into Texas and as far south as Austin and San Antonio. There was even snow in Houston earlier in the week.
After 9 days of extreme cold and several winter storm events, the south will finally start to rebound in temperatures heading into the weekend, but the damage and the effects will last much longer.
