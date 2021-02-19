Former WHSV reporter on conditions in Texas after 205 hours below freezing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Texas has experienced a prolonged outbreak of extreme cold, snow and ice. What made this outbreak so bad was not just how cold it has been, but also how long this has lasted.

In fact the weather team at KWTX just confirmed a new record length with temperatures at or below freezing. For comparison the record for both Dale Enterprise (Harrisonburg) and Staunton is 360 hours. Being at or below freezing for more than 8 days for Texas is impressive, and not in a good way.

IT'S OVER: The record-shattering streak of consecutive hours at or below freezing has officially ended at 205 hours! It's the first time the Waco Airport sensor has been above 32 since February 10th at 9 PM. The thaw is on! pic.twitter.com/azpuJ4XhRC — Sean Bellafiore (@WeatherSean) February 19, 2021

WHSV’s former reporter Hannah Hall now is a reporter at our sister station KWTX in Waco, Texas. She spoke with Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz on the conditions in Texas and the biggest challenges.

This was a forecasted event. Meteorologists knew it was going to be extreme cold, and record breaking cold all throughout the Plains, and the deep south. No one could foresee the catastrophic impacts.

I know everyone is talking about the potential for winter weather next week....let's talk about the NWS Blend in terms of COLD. Bone chilling in the south...potential records getting shattered early next week. #Winter #LSMwx pic.twitter.com/QPwCRjCheQ — Brett Adair (@AlaStormTracker) February 12, 2021

Some of the record cold temperatures across the country:

Bitter #cold remains across the Great Plains this morning and has spread to areas along the central and western Gulf Coast. More record lows were recorded today: pic.twitter.com/7ZPAEJIMgU — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 16, 2021

On Friday, February 19, you can see the impact of the snow cover. All areas in white where you can see terrain features, rivers and lakes- that’s all snow cover. That’s throughout the Great Plains, into Texas and as far south as Austin and San Antonio. There was even snow in Houston earlier in the week.

Look at this, this is all snow cover here

Incredible pic.twitter.com/f5Pqsat14V — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) February 19, 2021

After 9 days of extreme cold and several winter storm events, the south will finally start to rebound in temperatures heading into the weekend, but the damage and the effects will last much longer.

It is winter, but the temperatures coming are well below normal - and even record-breaking in many spots - for this time of the year.



This animation shows areas where the low temperature is expected to be AT LEAST 10°F below normal each morning through Monday. https://t.co/4uyIclGxyA pic.twitter.com/7iX0Rgekbh — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 9, 2021

