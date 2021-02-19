Frigid nights ahead but a warm up on the way

(WHSV) - A cold start to the weekend lies ahead before milder temperatures settle in next week!

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds for the evening and cooling quickly. Shortly after sunset into the 20s. Mostly clear and very cold tonight. Winds will be slightly elevated at night, even winds of 5-12 mph will make temperatures feel that much colder. Higher gusts across our West Virginia areas. Some snow showers continuie for the Alleghenies. Wind chills in the single digits at times. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens. It’s a cold night ahead.

SATURDAY: Bone-chilling cold to begin the weekend as temperatures will be starting in the teens. Snow continues for the Alleghenies and tapers off by late afternoon. Don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries around. Elsewhere, we’ll see plenty of sunshine for the day but it’s going to stay cold with highs near 30 for much of the area. Our West Virginia locations will likely see more clouds, but still a few peeks of sunshine. Breezy for the day, that means wind chills will easily be in the teens and 20s all day. This is a blustery day. Wind gusts won’t be extremely high, only about 20-25mph with maybe a few gusts to 30mph but when it’s this cold, it just feels so much colder.

Winds die down for the evening but clear and very cold Saturday night. Then as we go into the overnight hours, yet another frigid night in store for the area as low temperatures drop into the low teens. Some spots in the single digits.

A blustery day (whsv)

SUNDAY: Another frigid start to the day today as temperatures climb through the teens into the 20s early. Lots of sunshine today with high pressure sitting over the area. Still a chilly day but some improvements as we climb into the upper 30s to near 40. Turning cloudy for the night. Evening temperatures will fall back into the 30s before eventually dropping to the upper 20s for the overnight. A cold night, but not as frigid.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day, and we are looking at another system affecting the area today. Right now it looks like snow will start before sunrise and then turn into a wet snow in the morning. There can be some slick roads at onset with the cold but as it turns to a wet snow, there will be some more slush. At this point we’re looking at the potential for about a trace to 2″ with highest amounts likely on the western sides of the Valley and along and west of Shenandoah mountain. However if this storm moves in faster we could see some higher amounts.

Either way this will not last very long. Snow turns wet and mixes with rain around mid-day before drying out. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 with slushy melt for the afternoon. We’ll see a few clouds going into the overnight hours with low temperatures falling into the mid and upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Lots of sunshine for the day, and the milder air will begin to move into the area. A very pleasant afternoon on tap as high temperatures eventually top out in the low 50s. Lows overnight will be chilly as they drop to around freezing.

WEDNESDAY: The milder pattern continues! Cool morning temperatures rising through the 30s quickly. We’ll see lots of sunshine again with a little bit of cloud cover. This will be the mildest day yet with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A very pleasant day to be outside and enjoy! Temperatures overnight will be chilly, as they will drop back into the low and mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures will be cool once again as they rise into the 40s. Another nice day ahead with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 50s. A great stretch of days to be outdoors!

High pressure ridging will lead to a rise in temperatures (whsv)

