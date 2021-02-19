Advertisement

Gameday Central: Morehead State vs. JMU

The James Madison football team opens the 2021 spring season Saturday against Morehead State.
The James Madison football team opens the 2021 spring season Saturday against Morehead State.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team opens the 2021 spring season Saturday against Morehead State.

Game Info

Morehead State at James Madison

Location: Bridgeforth Stadium - Harrisonburg, VA

Date: Saturday, February 20 - 12 p.m.

Broadcast Information: NBC Sports Washington Plus, FloSports

Pregame Coverage

Timeout with TJ: Discussing The Dukes - Morehead State

Johnson excited, ready to start at QB for JMU

Game week arrives for JMU football team

Watch Curt Cignetti’s full pregame press conference (2/15) here:

Timeout with TJ
Timeout with TJ: Discussing The Dukes - Morehead State
VHSL Basketball State Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 17
Wendy Kern explains how the program works that teaches girls golf, and much more. You can join...
1on1: Girls Golf of Harrisonburg restarts on Saturday