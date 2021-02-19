Gameday Central: Morehead State vs. JMU
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team opens the 2021 spring season Saturday against Morehead State.
Game Info
Morehead State at James Madison
Location: Bridgeforth Stadium - Harrisonburg, VA
Date: Saturday, February 20 - 12 p.m.
Broadcast Information: NBC Sports Washington Plus, FloSports
Pregame Coverage
Timeout with TJ: Discussing The Dukes - Morehead State
Johnson excited, ready to start at QB for JMU
Game week arrives for JMU football team
Watch Curt Cignetti’s full pregame press conference (2/15) here:
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.