HEARTWARMING VIDEO: La. neighbors feed stranded truck drivers

By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Neighbors in the Haughton area have been feeding truckers stranded at a number of truck stations off of Interstate 20.

Jennifer Dunlap teamed up with Haley Huffman and a number of others to help with the effort.

People in Haughton, La. teamed up to feed truck drivers stranded at truck stops due to the severe winter weather.(Haley Huffman via KSLA)

Dunlap says she saw rows of semitrucks lined up in the snow parked outside the Haughton Pilot truck stop off I-20. When she found out they had no gas or food, and weren’t expecting either of the two for at least a week, she decided to provide what she calls a “blessing.”

With the help of some friends, she went to a restaurant, stocked up on food, and parked her truck outside the gas station. She filled cups with soup and food, and handed it out to hungry truck drivers, who were very grateful for their generosity.

Dunlap captured the moments on a TikTok video that has since gone viral. She also says the group handed out food to dozens of first responders, who are out in this mess helping to keep everyone safe.

