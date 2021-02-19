Advertisement

Judge dismisses Amanda Chase lawsuit over nominating contest

In this Feb. 2, 2021, photo, Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase and Republican gubernatorial candidate,...
In this Feb. 2, 2021, photo, Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase and Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks from her desk at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly)(Ryan M. Kelly | AP)
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled against GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase in a lawsuit she filed challenging the Virginia party’s plans for this year’s nominating contest.

The Republicans have a tentative plan for a statewide convention May 1 to choose nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. But mass gatherings remain banned for public health reasons and party leaders haven’t agreed on how to adjust.

Chase wanted a judge to rule out an assembled convention. But the judge ruled Friday that the candidate for governor lacks standing to bring her claim, effectively agreeing with the Republican Party of Virginia to dismiss the case.

