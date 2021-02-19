Advertisement

Man gets 3 years for driving truck toward BLM protestors

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By The Virginian-Pilot and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was sentenced to three years in jail for driving his truck toward a group of Black Lives Matter protesters.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 20-year-old Emanuel “Manny” Wilder was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to all the charges against him, including reckless driving. The incident happened on May 31, 2020.

In court, Wilder was seen on video shirtless, wielding a hatchet and yelling racial obscenities at the group of protesters. In another video, he’s seen driving his truck toward them.

Wilder apologized in court. His attorney asked that Wilder be sentenced to time served but the judge disagreed, stating hate wouldn’t be tolerated in the community.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy West of Fishersville was among the contestents vying to be the iconic show's champion.
Fishersville man is the latest ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
Power outage threats as Winter storm rolls in.
Winter storm power outage preparations in Virginia
Staunton High School Cheerleaders in 2019.
Gov. Northam increases spectator limits for outdoor sporting events in Virginia
Cestari Country Store in Augusta Springs
Cestari Country Store opens in Augusta Springs, owner says wool is once again king
File image
Officials: Two arrested in relation to drug possession, intent to distribute

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,034 on Friday
Your Vote Virginia
Wason Center Poll: Virginia voters undecided about 2021 choices
Steps to prevent frozen pipes
Steps to prevent frozen pipes
VSP responds to 422 crashes
VSP responds to 422 crashes