Police: Waynesboro man arrested on charges of forcible sodomy

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Police say a Waynesboro man was arrested on Wednesday, February 17, for charges of forcible sodomy and abduction with intent to defile.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, an investigation was launched after the juvenile victim came forward and filed a complaint with police, which alleged 73-year-old Jeffrey Mack Wexler of Waynesboro invited them to his motel room under a false pretense.

Officials say according to the juvenile victim, once they arrived at Wexler’s motel room, the alleged crimes were committed.

The Waynesboro Police Department reports Wexler is being held at Middle River Regional Jail with no bond.

