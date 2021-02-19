Advertisement

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Josh Alt

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Josh Alt is a three-sport athlete at Pendleton County High School.

He plays defensive line, offensive line and kicker for the Wildcats’ football team.

“I just want to be the best that I can at everything that I do,” Alt said.

That includes baseball and basketball, as well. Alt was a big piece in the Wildcats’ undefeated basketball season and regional title last year. It was a memory for Josh that will last a lifetime.

“Everybody rushing the court after the game and just the feeling after that game was something I’ll never forget,” Alt said.

His coaches and teachers at Pendleton County High School will surely never forget Josh either after he graduates. He has been a true leader on and off the field, court and diamond.

“ He was always on time to practice, the little things,” Zac Smith, Pendleton County’s football coach, said. “Just setting the example for everybody else and I think that goes a long way.”

“He leads by example,” Joe Vincell, an English teacher at Pendleton County High School, said. “His presence being there and the level of work that he puts out, that is leadership.”

Even without being the most vocal, he is a model for his peers in the classroom and in the weight room.

“The same thing that happens in the English classroom happens in the weight room.,” Vincell said. “He’s not loud. He’s not yelling at people to get going, but he’s going hard.”

Smith is confident Josh will keep that same personality next year when he plays defensive lineman at the next level for West Virginia State.

“It hasn’t been about Josh the last couple years,” Smith said. “It’s been about his team and his teammates and winning football games. He’s going to bring that attitude with him when he goes on to the collegiate level.”

“I just want to get better everyday mainly,” Alt said. “It’s just a goal that I have in all of them. Just keep getting better everyday and be the best that I can.”

