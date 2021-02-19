Advertisement

Police charge Staunton individual for alleged involvement in larcenies, frauds

Doris J. Sawyer, 36, of Staunton
Doris J. Sawyer, 36, of Staunton
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton Police Department reports an individual allegedly involved in several larcenies and frauds that occurred in the city between January 16 and January 27 has been identified.

Officials say on February 15, Doris J. Sawyer, 36, of Staunton was arrested without incident and charged with the following felony offenses: two counts of obtaining merchandise by false pretenses, four counts of petit larceny (third or subsequent offense) and two counts of uttering.

Sawyer is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, and the investigation into the incidents continues.

Police urge anyone with information about these investigations to call the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 800-322-2017.

