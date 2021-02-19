Prayers for TR: Dad provides updates on son’s recovery

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — After being in the hospital for more than a week watching over his son, Tim Williams, TR Williams’ dad, shared some good news on what he believes is the beginning of his son’s recovery.

“The thing we had to be concerned about was him being paralyzed because of having no feeling,” Williams said.

Within just a few days, the Page County High School pitcher went from lifting 400 pounds to no longer being able to move his legs or arms.

But an angel in the outfield is watching over TR after the family was given a glimmer of hope Thursday night, when nurses were called into TR’s room at UVA Medical Center.

“When they moved his pillows up, it almost looked like, you know, how someone lays down in the snow and moves their hands back and forth. His legs were going back and forth like a pair of scissors,” Williams said. “The lady nurses were crying, I was crying, and TR had a smile on his face.”

Up until this point, Williams said TR could feel when they tapped his foot, but could not move his hips or legs.

The community has continued to show its support by writing more than 400 get-well cards that sit in a binder next to TR’s bed. Coaches from Virginia Tech and scouts from the MLB have also called Williams to show their support for his son.

Decals have been made to help support the family and a Facebook page was created with more than 1,000 members to give updates.

“It’s unreal what the community has done, I mean all over the whole United States,” Williams said.

Some sent their prayers all the way from Daytona, Fla.

“As a fellow Virginian living his dream, I know you’re going to bounce back from this and be the star pitcher that you are. So I’m thinking about you man,” Quin Houff, a Valley NASCAR Driver, said. “I hope to see you guys soon and hope to see you back out on that mound.”

With TR being able to open both eyes again and having some motion in his right arm, Williams said this is a small celebration on the long journey of recovery.

“The neurologist was just in and said this is great the improvement that he’s having now. It’s just wonderful, it’s wonderful,” Williams said.

Williams said hopefully soon his son will begin more intensive physical therapy, and that he would really like to thank the community for all of their love and support.

