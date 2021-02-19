Some Valley first responders see low call volume during winter storm

Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - While many were told to stay at home Thursday because of the winter storm some still needed to head into work including first responders.

Staff at Hose Company No.4 in Rockingham County are working 24-hour shifts and worked throughout the afternoon to make sure their station is still accessible in case of an emergency.

Of course with snowfall, some extra chores are added to the staff’s list including making sure ice is kept off gear and taking precautions like adding snow chains to the tires of their trucks.

But Captain Douglas Gooden, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said they believe many took the advice to stay at home because they received a low call volume.

Capt. Gooden said there were some accidents that were snow-related on Interstate 81 and that is always a good indicator of how many incidents may occur in the city and county.

While the morning and afternoon had a small number of incidents Capt. Gooden said they do expect more calls overnight.

“We’re worried about the night, once the temperature drops and the sun goes away, you know you have freezing conditions and that’s usually with the black ice and everything we anticipate we could be busier once the sun goes down,” Capt. Gooden said.

He advises the community to continue to stay home overnight when black ice may form.

Chief Matthew Tobia, with Harrisonburg Fire, said the city also received a low number of calls involving snow. He said the true heroes to thank for that is Tom Hartman at Harrisonburg City Public Works and the crews who have been clearing streets all day.

