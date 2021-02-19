Advertisement

Staunton teacher starts Pen Pal program for students

Fourth grade students at Ware Elementary in Staunton.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Sara Linhares has been a teacher for more than two decades. She recently moved to Staunton and began teaching fourth grade.

“I wanted it to be more about how education is important and to get the students to think about what they want to do after high school,” Linhares said.

She started her pen pal program at other schools and brought the program with her when she started at A. R. Ware Elementary School.

“You get to talk to people out of school and you get to talk to people that you don’t know,” said one student.

The student’s pen pals are people in the community with varying jobs from police officer to SCS superintendent.

“During these times you can’t really spend much time with anyone if they are not a part of your family, At least you can still write to someone,” said one student.

“The bonding that the students have created first through letters and then in person, it’s just amazing,” Linhares explained.

If you are interested in becoming a pen pal, you can reach out to Sara Linhares at Ware Elementary.

