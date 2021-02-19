Timeout with TJ: Discussing The Dukes - Morehead State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the latest episode of Timeout with TJ, WHSV sports director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia (Daily News-Record) and Dave Thomas (radio play-by-play voice of JMU football) for an edition of Discussing The Dukes as the JMU football team prepares to open the 2021 spring season Saturday afternoon against Morehead State.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.