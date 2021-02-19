Advertisement

Virginia Tech will dissolve Student Government Association

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(WDBJ7)
By The Roanoke Times and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech will dissolve its Student Government Association and create a new undergraduate senate.

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that the university’s decision is aimed at increasing participation and diversity.

The announcement arrives months after accusations of dysfunction and sexism prompted a reevaluation of the association.

A task force recommended this week that an Undergraduate Student Senate take on the role of student governance. The task force formed in the wake of allegations of political infighting, sexism and cronyism. There also were multiple impeachment attempts, high turnover and extensive vacancies.

The new student senate will do away with the executive, legislative and judicial branches. The governmental body will be made up of about 85 senators.

