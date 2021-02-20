Advertisement

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Hilton hotel in Killeen

A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21
A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21(Alex Gibbs)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It took several crews several hours to get a massive hotel fire under control Friday night.

It happened at the Hilton Garden Inn, on O.W. Curry, near the Killeen Mall.

Fire officials say they were called out to the hotel around 8:30pm.

When they arrived, they say they found flames coming from the roof of the hotel, out of the fourth floor of the building.

One thing officials say made putting the fire out more difficult was the fact that an automatic fire suppression system was not working, due to frozen pipes.

Crews finally got the fire under control just after midnight.

At the time of the fire, all 102 rooms were occupied, but there were no major injuries reported.

Officials say, however, that one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and two people took themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment from smoke inhalation.

Right now, several of the occupants from the fire are at Skyline Baptist Church, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. If you were a displaced occupant of the hotel, officials are asking you to call (254) 501-8864 and leave your name, room number, number of occupants and a good phone number or email.

Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire.

