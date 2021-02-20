Advertisement

Gameday Central: JMU dominates Morehead St. in season opener

The James Madison football team opened the 2021 FCS spring season with a 52-0 win over Morehead...
The James Madison football team opened the 2021 FCS spring season with a 52-0 win over Morehead State Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team opened the 2021 FCS spring season with a 52-0 win over Morehead State Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes ran for 369 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns while the JMU defense held Morehead State to just 98 total yards.

Percy Agyei-Obese finished with 13 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown while Latrele Palmer (90 yards, 2 TDs), Solomon Vanhorse (82 yards, TD), and Jawon Hamilton (68 yards, 2 TDs) also contributed strong performances to JMU’s rushing attack. Making his first start as JMU’s No. 1 quarterback, Cole Johnson finished 10/14 passing for 147 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Kris Thornton.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey led JMU in tackles with eight while Mike Greene registered two sacks and five tackles in the win. Wayne Davis recorded an interception in the second quarter to go along with four tackles

JMU (1-0 overall) is scheduled to host Robert Morris next Saturday (2/27) for a 12 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Prayers for TR: Dad provides updates on son’s recovery
Jeffrey Mack Wexler, 73, of Waynesboro, Va.
Police: Waynesboro man arrested on charges of forcible sodomy
Doris J. Sawyer, 36, of Staunton
Police charge Staunton individual for alleged involvement in larcenies, frauds
(From left to right) The three buildings will soon be renamed after Robert Walker Lee., Doris...
New names approved for James Madison University buildings
CVS Health said the location selection was fixed as of Friday morning.
CVS Health fixes issue regarding online registration location in VA

Latest News

Luray wins class 2 girls basketball state title
The James Madison baseball team lost at North Carolina, 8-1, Friday night in the season opener...
JMU baseball drops season opener at UNC
JMU football opens 2021 spring season Saturday
JMU football opens 2021 spring season Saturday
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Josh Alt
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Josh Alt
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week - Josh Alt (Pendleton County)
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week - Josh Alt (Pendleton County)