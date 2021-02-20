Gameday Central: JMU dominates Morehead St. in season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team opened the 2021 FCS spring season with a 52-0 win over Morehead State Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes ran for 369 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns while the JMU defense held Morehead State to just 98 total yards.

Percy Agyei-Obese finished with 13 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown while Latrele Palmer (90 yards, 2 TDs), Solomon Vanhorse (82 yards, TD), and Jawon Hamilton (68 yards, 2 TDs) also contributed strong performances to JMU’s rushing attack. Making his first start as JMU’s No. 1 quarterback, Cole Johnson finished 10/14 passing for 147 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Kris Thornton.

Extended highlights of @JMUFootball's 52-0 season-opening win over Morehead State Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium: https://t.co/zkzvuHRhjG pic.twitter.com/krclwIYaTb — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) February 20, 2021

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey led JMU in tackles with eight while Mike Greene registered two sacks and five tackles in the win. Wayne Davis recorded an interception in the second quarter to go along with four tackles

JMU (1-0 overall) is scheduled to host Robert Morris next Saturday (2/27) for a 12 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.

