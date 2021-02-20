How cold weather is impacting farming

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Wintry weather in the area has caused many to stay home and has made a mess, but Joseph Ulmer, Owner of Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures in Mount Crawford, said the cold weather hasn’t done too much damage to his produce.

Ulmer said the snow and cold weather has made his farm a muddy mess, but as for the crops themselves, the cold may be helpful.

The cold and snow hasn’t been a huge problem because most of their outside produce is still dormant and the produce in their greenhouse is unaffected by cold weather.

The bigger issue for the greenhouse is cloud cover because the plants inside rely on natural sunlight to grow.

As for his plants outside, if it stays cooler for awhile the produce can stay dormant and wake up when the temperatures are warmer.

This can make for a more successful season.

But Ulmer said the danger is when a warm spell lasts a few days and the ground temperature rises.

“Worst case scenario is you get a warm snap here in February where it stays up in the 60s for a couple day or a week, stuff starts really budding up, and then you get a cold snap in March and it can really come to bite ya,” Ulmer said.

Weather can be unpredictable and farming is a gamble, but Ulmer said farmers are resilient.

Ulmer said he will begin planting produce like spinach and onions at the start of March.

