JMU baseball drops season opener at UNC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team lost at North Carolina, 8-1, Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Dukes were held to just two hits in the loss. UNC starter Austin Love did not allow a hit and struck out nine over six shutout innings while UNC right fielder Caleb Roberts blasted two home runs and had five RBI for the Tar Heels.

The two teams are scheduled to play again at 2 p.m. Saturday in Chapel Hill, NC.

