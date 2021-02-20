Advertisement

JMU baseball drops season opener at UNC

The James Madison baseball team lost at North Carolina, 8-1, Friday night in the season opener...
The James Madison baseball team lost at North Carolina, 8-1, Friday night in the season opener for both teams.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team lost at North Carolina, 8-1, Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Dukes were held to just two hits in the loss. UNC starter Austin Love did not allow a hit and struck out nine over six shutout innings while UNC right fielder Caleb Roberts blasted two home runs and had five RBI for the Tar Heels.

The two teams are scheduled to play again at 2 p.m. Saturday in Chapel Hill, NC.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy West of Fishersville was among the contestents vying to be the iconic show's champion.
Fishersville man is the latest ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
Power outage threats as Winter storm rolls in.
Winter storm power outage preparations in Virginia
Jeffrey Mack Wexler, 73, of Waynesboro, Va.
Police: Waynesboro man arrested on charges of forcible sodomy
Staunton High School Cheerleaders in 2019.
Gov. Northam increases spectator limits for outdoor sporting events in Virginia
Cestari Country Store in Augusta Springs
Cestari Country Store opens in Augusta Springs, owner says wool is once again king

Latest News

JMU football opens 2021 spring season Saturday
JMU football opens 2021 spring season Saturday
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Josh Alt
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Josh Alt
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week - Josh Alt (Pendleton County)
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week - Josh Alt (Pendleton County)
The James Madison football team opens the 2021 spring season Saturday against Morehead State.
Gameday Central: Morehead State vs. JMU