Three Virginia doctors urge Virginia Senate to pass bill for paid sick leave

Virginia doctors explain how they have seen COVID-19 affecting the community and why they believe paid sick leave is important.
Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - House Bill 2137 proposes providing paid sick leave for essential workers. Three Virginia doctors met virtually to explain why they are urging the Virginia Senate to pass HB 2137.

The panel included Dr. Michael Williams, MD FACS, trauma and emergency surgeon in Charlottesville; Director of UVA Center for Health Policy, Dr. Stewart Pollack, MD, cardiologist in Harrisonburg, and Dr. Gregory Gelburd, DO, family physician in Charlottesville.

The panel explained their experiences in the medical field during the COVID-19 pandemic and said many people are afraid to stay home if they are sick because they need to get their paycheck.

The CDC recommends staying home when sick, but the panel mentioned that it is not possible for some which is helping to spread the disease.

They added that essential workers must come across many people in the community daily.

“While many of us can work remotely from home, as we are doing here today, our frontline workers have no choice but to be around other people during their work day,” Dr. Gelburd said.

Dr. Williams mentioned a specific concern for minority communities who are greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being able to make sure that communities of color that are at such high risk of the worst aspects of the worst pandemic in, maybe in human history, but certainly in the last 100 years and counting are protected by having the able to do what we have told them to do which is if you think you have COVID or have COVID, don’t come to work,” Williams said.

The doctors said they have seen medical complications in the community from the COVID-19 disease, and said with more variants of COVID-19 around now, it’s even more important to offer paid sick leave.

