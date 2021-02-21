Dukes fall in overtime to Delaware

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team lost in overtime to Delaware, 94-88, Saturday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Rayne Tucker scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss for JMU. Kiki Jefferson added 20 points and nine rebounds. Delaware was led in scoring by Jasmine Dickey, who poured in 30 points for the Blue Hens. Jewel Smalls added 24 points on eight-of-nine shooting from beyond the arc for Delaware.

"To me, the message is: there's no time for a pity party." @JMUWBasketball head coach Sean O'Regan following the #Dukes OT loss to CAA-leading Delaware Saturday night at AUBC. Teams play again Sunday night at 6 p.m. https://t.co/Qtqb1PU9zN pic.twitter.com/ytGNX2l5q6 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) February 21, 2021

JMU drops to 11-8 overall and 7-5 in CAA play. Delaware improves to 17-2 overall and 14-1 in CAA play. The two teams are scheduled to play at AUBC Sunday night at 6 p.m.

