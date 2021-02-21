Advertisement

Dukes fall in overtime to Delaware

By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team lost in overtime to Delaware, 94-88, Saturday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Rayne Tucker scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss for JMU. Kiki Jefferson added 20 points and nine rebounds. Delaware was led in scoring by Jasmine Dickey, who poured in 30 points for the Blue Hens. Jewel Smalls added 24 points on eight-of-nine shooting from beyond the arc for Delaware.

JMU drops to 11-8 overall and 7-5 in CAA play. Delaware improves to 17-2 overall and 14-1 in CAA play. The two teams are scheduled to play at AUBC Sunday night at 6 p.m.

