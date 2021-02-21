Advertisement

Fire causes Strasburg businesses to temporarily close

Fire at Pancake Underground and Bock's Garage.
Fire at Pancake Underground and Bock's Garage.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews responded to the location of The Pancake Underground and Bock’s Garage after a fire was reported around 6:30 Saturday evening.

The restaurant had minimal damage, but they said they will remain closed while water and electric issues are sorted out.

Bock’s Garage was deemed “uninhabitable,” according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

Assistant Fire Marshal in Shenandoah County, Derrick Dotson, is reminding businesses of the importance of having working smoke alarms and a fire safety plan.

