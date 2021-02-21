Local high school wrestling state champions
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL wrestling state champions from the WHSV viewing area.
NOTE: This story will be updated.
Class 1
State Champions
Jude Robson (Riverheads) - 120 pounds
State Runner-Up
Jake Yowell (Riverheads) - 113
Camden Cook-Cash (Riverheads) - 126
Jackson Allebaugh (Riverheads) - 132
Cody Cash (Riverheads) - 152
Evan Ross (Riverheads) - 170
Riverheads finished as Class 1 state runner-up in the team standings.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.