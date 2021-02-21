Local high school wrestling state champions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL wrestling state champions from the WHSV viewing area.

NOTE: This story will be updated.

Class 1

State Champions

Jude Robson (Riverheads) - 120 pounds

State Runner-Up

Jake Yowell (Riverheads) - 113

Camden Cook-Cash (Riverheads) - 126

Jackson Allebaugh (Riverheads) - 132

Cody Cash (Riverheads) - 152

Evan Ross (Riverheads) - 170

Riverheads finished as Class 1 state runner-up in the team standings.

