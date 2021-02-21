Advertisement

Memorial service held for retired Harrisonburg Police Chief Don Harper

Harper served the Harrisonburg community for two decades, and spent almost 50 years in law enforcement.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members gathered Saturday at Crosslink Community Church in Rockingham County to remember the life of Colonel Don Harper, a retired chief of police in Harrisonburg who died at the end of January.

Harper served the city of Harrisonburg for 20 years, but dedicated most of his life to police work and serving the country.

Harper was also a member of Crosslink Community Church.

Family, friends, and fellow officers met in a socially-distanced setting to reflect on his life and the legacy he leaves behind.

Many stories were shared of his wisdom, leadership, and great sense of humor.

“He was a man of faith, a husband, father, grandfather, friend, mentor, and lifelong public servant,” Ret. Captain Tom Hoover of the Harrisonburg Police Department, said.

Hoover was one of the speakers at the ceremony and was joined by Ret. Captain Johnny Price of the Vienna Police Department where Harper also served, Acting Chief Gabriel Camacho of HPD, Commonwealth Attorney Marsha Garst, Dale Harper, Don’s eldest son, and pastors of the church.

In his time at the HPD, Harper helped establish many programs that continue today and many in the department say his legacy will continue on.

