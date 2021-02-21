Several people displaced after house fire in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Whitehall Ave. just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found white smoke coming from the attic. They quickly worked to extinguish the fire, and damage was contained to a wall and part of the attic.

There were working smoke alarms in the residence. Several people and their pets have been displaced by the fire.

The fire was deemed to be accidental by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

