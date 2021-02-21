Advertisement

Spotswood finishes as runner-up in Class 3 state tournament

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood girls basketball team fell just short of their third straight state tournament with a 65-49 loss to George Mason in the Class 3 finals.

“The hardest thing for me is losing Abby Branner, Kayci and Emerson, losing those three seniors,” Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson said. “They had a chance tonight to win three state championships in a row.”

Kayci Carrier was one of the three seniors on this year’s Trailblazers team.

“It’s a great feeling to even get to this point because no other teams do,” Carrier said.

Senior guard Abby Branner scored 27 points Saturday night.

“Everyone doubted us this year and to come this far is just amazing,” Branner said. “I’m proud of us as a team for all that we’ve done this year.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CVS Health said the location selection was fixed as of Friday morning.
CVS Health fixes issue regarding online registration location in VA
Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Prayers for TR: Dad provides updates on son’s recovery
(From left to right) The three buildings will soon be renamed after Robert Walker Lee., Doris...
New names approved for James Madison University buildings
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,882 on Saturday
A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Hilton hotel in Killeen

Latest News

VHSL wrestling state champions from the WHSV viewing area.
Local high school wrestling state champions
The James Madison women’s basketball team lost in overtime to Delaware, 94-88, Saturday night...
Dukes fall in overtime to Delaware
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - Morehead State
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - Morehead State
DIGITAL EXTRA: Curt Cignetti postgame press conference - Morehead State (2/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: Curt Cignetti postgame press conference - Morehead State (2/20)