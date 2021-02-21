Spotswood finishes as runner-up in Class 3 state tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood girls basketball team fell just short of their third straight state tournament with a 65-49 loss to George Mason in the Class 3 finals.

“The hardest thing for me is losing Abby Branner, Kayci and Emerson, losing those three seniors,” Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson said. “They had a chance tonight to win three state championships in a row.”

Kayci Carrier was one of the three seniors on this year’s Trailblazers team.

“It’s a great feeling to even get to this point because no other teams do,” Carrier said.

Senior guard Abby Branner scored 27 points Saturday night.

“Everyone doubted us this year and to come this far is just amazing,” Branner said. “I’m proud of us as a team for all that we’ve done this year.”

